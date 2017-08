‘ಸಮುದ್ರ ರಾಜ’ನಿಗೆ ಮೀನುಗಾರ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ

Districts

ದೇವರಾಜ ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Fisherwomen in Karwar performed special pooja to sea god in Karwar on Sunday. On Nool Hunnime fisherwomen perform pooja. Since it was lunar eclipse on Monday, the women offered pooja on Sunday only.