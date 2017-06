ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರಿಗೆ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ, ಆದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 26, 2017, 15:55 [IST]

The Congress government in Karnataka has come under severe fire after the state assembly sentenced journalists to jail time and imposed a fine for alleged 'defamatory' articles against legislators. After the Editors Guild expressed its displeasure over the crackdown on journalists, senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dinesh Gundu Rao has termed the action 'wrong'.