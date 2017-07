"ಹವಳ ಮಾತನಾಡುತೈತೆ, ಪತಿ ಪ್ರಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಟಕ ಬರುತೈತೆ"

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

English summary

Many women in North Karnataka districts like Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga have crushed precious stones(coral) in their Mangalya (Sacred thread of married woman) chain, because of the gossip, which tells, the precious stone will start to speak in future and it will be harm to their husbands' life! The strange incident is taking place in many districts of North Karnataka.