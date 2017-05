ಸಿಇಟಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ವಿಳಂಬ, ಕಾಮೆಡ್ ಕೆಗೆ ಲಾಭ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 12:53 [IST]

The Karnataka Examination Authorities' decision to delay declaration of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results may make way for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) to be held earlier. The tentative schedule by the KEA has now placed COMEDK seat allotment ahead of CET