ಚಿಂತಾಮಣಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 900 ಸಿಲಿಂಡರ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, 2 ಲಾರಿ ಭಸ್ಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH : More than 900 cylinders blast near Chintamani (Karnataka) last night. 3 vehicles gutted. pic.twitter.com/hJE4l1dhaF

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 9:25 [IST]

English summary

Chintamani cylinder explosion at the cokenahalli gate, two lorry ashes, 800 cylinders are fueled kindled. There is no threat to life.