ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ರಾಜಕೀಯ : ಅಹಮದ್ ಪಟೇಲ್

Karnataka

Gururaj

After using the state machinery and every other agency,these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration

BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat

English summary

IT department on August 2, 2017 raided at Karnataka Energy minister DK Shivakumar's residence and Eagleton Golf Resort where Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying. Senior Congress leader and political secretary of Sonia Gandi Ahmed Patel said, BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win one Rajya Sabha seat.