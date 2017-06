ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಜಾತಿ ಸಮೀಕರಣ, ನೆನಪಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ರಾಜಕಾರಣ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 1, 2017, 13:31 [IST]

After announcement of KPCC president post to G Parameshwar and other list citing Karantaka assembly election 2018, It's a clear indication of caste permutation and combination. This is the caluculation how HD Devegowda won big in 1994 for Janata Dal.