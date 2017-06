ಮುಂಗಾರಿಗೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ : ಕುಮಟಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ 14 ಸೆಂ.ಮೀ. ಮಳೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 11:13 [IST]

Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Kumta in Uttara Kannada district has received highest rainfall of 14 cm in 24 hours. Many parts of Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagalur, Vijayapura too received good rain.