ಕಿಲ್ಲರ್ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ: ಸಿದ್ದು ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮರೀಚಿಕೆಯೇ!

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Another unfortunate death in Karnataka and this time a journalist. Serious questions are being raised about the law and order situation in Karnataka today. The deaths of RSS activist Rudresh and M M Kalburgi a rationalist from North Karnataka has cast a cloud over the state's handling of law and order.