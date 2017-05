Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 13:36 [IST]

English summary

Can BL Santhosh become Yogi Adityanath of Karnataka? In all probablity it is not possible. Some people who hate Yeddyurappa are supporting BL Santhosh to be the chief minister candidate for BJP in Karnataka. But, is BL Santhosh capable of heading the party in assembly election?