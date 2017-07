1889 ಕೋಟಿ ವೆಚ್ಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೊಲ್ಲಾಪುರ-ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಹೆದ್ದಾರಿ ಮೇಲ್ದರ್ಜೆಗೆ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for 4 Laning of Solapur- Vijayapura Section of New NH-52 (formerly NH-13) in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The development of 4 Laning of about 110 km. is estimated to cost approximately Rs.1889 crore including the cost of land acquisition and pre-construction activities.