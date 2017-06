ಸಾಲಮನ್ನಾಗೆ ನಾಯಕರ ಸ್ವಾಗತ, ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದ ಒತ್ತಡ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

On behalf of our farmers, I request @PMOIndia to consider the acute drought & waive farmer loans from commercial banks. #EmpoweringKtaka

English summary

Most of the leaders including opposition welcomes the decision of Siddaramaiah led Congress government in Karnataka which announced to waives of farmer loans upto Rs. 50,000. Waiver is going to cost the exchequer Rs 8,165 crore, it is expected to benefit 22,27,506 farmers.