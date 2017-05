ಸೋದರ ಲಿಂಗರಾಜು ಬಂಧನ, ಸಿದ್ದೇಶ್ವರರಿಗೆ ಡವ ಡವ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2015, 16:05 [IST]

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Lokayukta, probing the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port, arrested G.M. Lingaraju, younger brother of Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Davangere MP G.M. Siddeshwar on Saturday. He has been sent judicial custody till Apr.28.