ಪ್ರಪ್ರಥಮ ಬ್ಯಾರಿ-ಇಂಗ್ಲೀಷ್-ಕನ್ನಡ ಭಾಷೆ ನಿಘಂಟು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

The first ever Beary-English-Kannada dictionary was launched in Mangaluru on Monday. The Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy brought out this dictionary. Beary dialect as it is spoken by Muslims in parts of Coastal Karnataka. The dictionary was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister, Ramanath Rai and minister UT Khader.