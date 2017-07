ಅಂಕೋಲಾದ ವಾಟ್ಸಾಪ್ ಹುಡುಗರು ಕಾಲಹರಣ ಮಾಡ್ತಿಲ್ಲ!

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

When WhatsApp has become a platform for wasting time, a group of youth in Ankola in Uttara Kannada district have formed a WhatsApp group to do noble work. Hundreds of youngsters are cleaning the villages in Uttara Kannada. Well done boys.