ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉಳುಮೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಅಂಕೋಲಾ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರು

ದೇವರಾಜ ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Avarsa village people in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district protested against the politicians and authorities for not repairing the roads. In Yellapur the villagers without waiting for any authorities repaired the damaged roads on their own.