ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ-ಗತಿ : ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಕೈಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ವರದಿ

Karnataka

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP, Amit Shah will be on a three day visit to Karnataka starting today. Shah is likely to induct prominent leaders and MLAs during his visit. He will bring with him three survey reports conducted by the various agencies. This would help the BJP draw out a strategy ahead of the elections.