Karnataka

Gururaj

English summary

Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing of petition field Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa seeking quash of 2 FIR registered against him by ACB. Court directed Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) not to arrest B.S. Yeddyurappa till August 28, 2017. registered FIRs against Yeddyurappa in connection with land