ಮನವಿ ನೀಡಲು ದೆಹಲಿಗೆ ಬಂದ ವೃದ್ಧೆ ಮುನಿಯಮ್ಮಳ ಕಥೆಗೆ ಕಣ್ಣೀರಾದ ಸಿಎಂ

Story first published: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 9:37 [IST]

English summary

60 year old Muniyamma from Gudibande taluk in Chikkaballapur, had been trying to reach out to the CM to get her problems solved. Her land was in dispute. So when Muniyamma heard that CM Siddaramaiah was headed to Delhi, she went their and met the CM.