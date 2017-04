ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಸಿಂದಗಿ ತಾಲೂಕಿನ ದೇವರಹಿಪ್ಪರಗಿ ಬಳಿ ಇಂದು ನಡೆದ ಭೀಕರ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ವರು ಸಾವನ್ನಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 15:21 [IST]

English summary

Four people die in an accident, which took place near Devarahipparagi village, Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. All four people who died in accident were basically from Banahatti village, Jamakhandi Taluk, Bagalkot district.