ವಿಜಯಪುರ: ಮನೆ ಛಾವಣಿ ಕುಸಿದು ಮೂವರ ದುರ್ಮರಣ

Three people killed after roof of a house collapsed in #Vijayapura . Incident took place in #Gandhichowk police station limits #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cGru8RmFGo

Three people killed after roof of a house collapsed to heavy rain in Vijayapura. Incident took place in Gandhichowk police station limits on August 27.