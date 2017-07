ಖಾದಿಧಾರಿಯ ಪರಿಸರ ಕಾಯಕ, ಜು.9ರಂದು 2ನಿಮಿಷದಲ್ಲಿ 12ಸಾವಿರ ಸಸಿ ನಾಟಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Guruling Seer of Akkimuth, Agadi in Haveri district has decided to over 12000 samplings within 2 minutes in 33 villages of Haveri taluku on July 9, in the name of ‘Parisar Jatre-2017’. Meanwhile swamiji also will pray for rain, because people are facing lack of rain since three years. Salumarad Timmakka will launch this campaign by sampling tree at Haveri.