ಕಲಬುರಗಿ: ಹಣ ಕದ್ದಳೆಂದು ಸೊಸೆಯನ್ನ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿ ಕೊಂದ್ರು

#PregnantWoman identified as Pooja set ablaze by her husband & mother-in-law for allegedly stealing Rs 2000 in #Kalaburagi . Accused missing. pic.twitter.com/mq4HQJWfPn

Woman identified as Pooja set ablaze by her husband and mother-in-law for allegedly stealing Rs 2000 in Kalaburagi district.