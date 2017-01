ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಗೆ ಬೈ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಗೆ ಜೈ ಎಂದ ಕೆಜಿಪಿ ಶಾಸಕ ಬಿಆರ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 16:26 [IST]

B R Patil, KJP MLA from Alanda constituency, has said that he has decided to join Congress as per the opinions of his supporters.Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that BJP is a broken house at present. “BJP principles and my principles do not match. There is no question of going back to JD(S). Therefore I will join Congress”, he said.