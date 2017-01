ಅಮೆರಿಕದೊಳಗೆ ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದನೆ, ಭಯೋತ್ಪಾದಕರು ತೂರುತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಎಲ್ಲಿಂದ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 15:45 [IST]

English summary

On January 27, President of the United States of America, issued an executive order banning entry from several majority Muslim countries- Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. While this ban has got mixed reactions, there is some interesting data to suggest that none of the deadly attackers since 9/11 have come from this country.