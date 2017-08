ಹಿಜ್ಬುಲ್ ಮುಜಾಹಿದ್ದೀನ್ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಂಘಟನೆ: ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಘೋಷಣೆ

International

English summary

The United States of America on Wednesday has designated the Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) as a 'Foreign Terrorist Organization' under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.