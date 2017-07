ಪ್ರಖ್ಯಾತ ಅಲ್ ಅಕ್ಸಾ ಮಸೀದಿ ಸಮೀಪ 2 ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಪೊಲೀಸರ ಹತ್ಯೆ

International

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Meanwhile, in Israel this morning pic.twitter.com/OdZHUu9PM8

The Temple Mount shooting attack: two policemen were killed and another was slightly injured pic.twitter.com/CUYkORZVyb

English summary

Two Israeli policemen died after Palestinian gunmen reportedly opened fire near historic Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. Later Israeli policemen were killed in a gunfight.