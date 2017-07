ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಗೆ ಸಖತ್ತಾಗಿ 'ಕೈಕೊಟ್ಟ' ಪೋಲಂಡ್ ಫಸ್ಟ್ ಲೇಡಿ!

International

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let's FIGHT FAKE NEWS.

I love that this failed Trump handshake in Poland is already a gif. Thank you, millennials. pic.twitter.com/5Kwm3eBMac

English summary

Poland's first lady Agata Kornhauser did not entertain Donald Trump's handshake attempt first. She was looking at Melania, shook her hand, then shook Trump's. The video became viral in social media now. The incident took place in Donald Trump's vivit to Poland.