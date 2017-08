ಉಗ್ರರ ಸ್ವರ್ಗ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ : ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

US President Donald Trump hit out at Pakistan and said that the country gives a safe haven to agents of chaos. “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos,” he said, noting that there is nuclear-powered tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor India. Trump called terrorists “nothing but thugs and criminals and, that’s right, losers.”