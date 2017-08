ಸೂರ್ಯ ಗ್ರಹಣ 2017: ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಶತಮಾನದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ದೃಶ್ಯ

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Solar Eclipse 2017 took place on Monday and it sure was a spectacular event. The moon blacked out the sun marking the first total solar eclipse in a century. Millions of Americans gathered to look at the sky and watched the specter through protective glasses, telescopes and cameras. The eclipse drew cheers from the crowds. NASA covered the entire event live and produced some fantastic pictures of the marvel.