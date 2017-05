ಶನಿವಾರದಿಂದ ಸೌದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಂಜಾನ್ ಆರಂಭ, ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Lucknow: Ramzan moon not sighted till now. 1st Roza will be on May 28, as per current position:Khalid Firangi Mahali,Markazi Chand Committee pic.twitter.com/YKR1Xk3pY0

English summary

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced that Saturday, May 27 will be the first day of Ramazan. In India Ramzan moon not sighted till now. As per current position May 28 will be the first day of the holy month.