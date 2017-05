ರೆಹಾನಾ ಅಮೀರ್ ಎಂ ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಮೂಲದ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಲಂಡನ್ನಿನ ವಾರ್ಡ್ ವೊಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಕೌನ್ಸೆಲರ್ ಆಗಿ ಆಯ್ಕೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಎಂಬ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಗೂ ಅವರ ಪಾತ್ರರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

Rehana Ameer became the first Indian-born woman to be elected as a councillor to a ward in the United Kingdom. The 43-year-old UK entrepreneur who was born and raised in Chennai, contested from Vintry ward in the City of London county as an independent candidate. She was elected as a councillor to the Court of Common Council, becoming the first India-born woman to be elected to the City of London Corporation.