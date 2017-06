ಚೀನಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ದುರಂತ : ನೂರಾರು ಜನ ಭೂಸಮಾಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 8:50 [IST]

Over 100 people have been buried alive in a massive landslide in China. The Chinese media reported that at leas at least 40 homes in the village of Xinmo have also been destroyed by the natural disaster in the Maoxian County of China’s Sichuan Province.