ನೀತಾ ಅಂಬಾನಿಗೆ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್ ನ ಮ್ಯೂಸಿಯಂನಿಂದ ಗೌರವ!

ನೀತಾ ಅಂಬಾನಿಯವರ ಪರೋಪಕಾರಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನ್ಯೂಯಾರ್ಕ್‍ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಟ್ರೋಪಾಲಿಟನ್ ಮ್ಯೂಸಿಯಂ ಆಫ್ ಆರ್ಟ್‍ನಿಂದ ಸಂದಿದೆ ಗೌರವ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2017, 14:08 [IST]

English summary

Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, was honoured by the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York. This special honour recognises Mrs. Ambani’s expansive philanthropic work in the areas of Education, Sports, Healthcare, Rural Transformation, Urban Renewal, Disaster Response, Women Empowerment and Promotion of the Arts. She is the first South Asian to receive this distinguished accolade.