ಲಂಡನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಚಾಕು ತೋರಿಸಿ ಒತ್ತೆಯಾಳು ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡ

Friday, June 9, 2017, 16:24 [IST]

A man armed with a knife stormed a job centre in Newcastle and held several members of staff hostage, Northumbria Police said. Specialist negotiators and police were sent to the Jobcentre Plus on Clifford Street in Byker after the emergency call came in at 8am to a man "causing a disturbance".