ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗೆ ಕೇರಳದಿಂದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ

And a metal crown covered in gold sheets in floral ornament style, bearing motifs typical of lamps and decorations of south India. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/KWNXltBYBY

In addition, Prime Minister @narendramodi also presented PM @netanyahu a Torah scroll donated by the Paradesi Jewish community in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/xCDKBL2s3g

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 17:29 [IST]

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night gifted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu replicas of two sets of relics from Kerala, regarded as key artefacts of the long Jewish history in India.