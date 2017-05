ಕುಲಭೂಷಣ್, ಕಸಬ್ ಗಿಂತ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಉಗ್ರ: ಮುಷರಫ್

ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಎಆರ್ ವೈ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸಂದರ್ಶನವೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಪರ್ವೇಜ್ ಮುಷರಫ್, ಉಗ್ರ ಕಸಬ್ ಕೇವಲ ಒಂದು ದಾಳವಷ್ಟೇ. ಆದರೆ, ಕುಲಭೂಷಣ್ ಜಾಧವ್ ಆತನಿಗಿಂತಲೂ ಅನಾಹುತಕಾರಿ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

According to former Pakistani military dictator Gen. Parvez Musharaff, Kulbhushan Jadhav is a bigger terrorist than Ajmal Kasab. Musharraf told to a media, one of ten Pakistanis who carried out the Mumbai terror attacks in which 164 people were killed, was "just a pawn", while Jadhav, is a spy, "may have killed" people.