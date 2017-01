ಮೆಕ್ಸಿಕೋ ನೈಟ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ಮೊರೆತ, ಐವರ ಸಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 21:51 [IST]

A gunman has killed five people at a club hosting an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo state. Among those killed are two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian citizen, Quintana Roo Attorney-General Miguel Angel Pech said.