ಬಲೂಚಿಸ್ತಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಂಬ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟ, 10 ಸಾವು

ಶುಕ್ರವಾರದ ನಮಾಜು ಮುಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ಉಪ ಸಭಾಪತಿ ಮೌಲನಾ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ಗಫೂರ್ ಹೈದರಿ ಅವರ ಕಾರನ್ನು ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

English summary

A blast in Balochistan has killed at least ten persons. The blast took place at Mastung in the Balochistan province after people when people were coming out after Friday prayers.The blast is said to have hit the convoy of Deputy Chairman Senate Ghafoor Hyderi. He is said to have been injured in the blast.