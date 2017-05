ಮ್ಯಾಂಚೆಸ್ಟರ್ ಅರೆನಾ : ನಿನ್ನೆ ಬಾಂಬಿನ ಸದ್ದು, ಇಂದು ಸ್ಮಶಾನ ಮೌನ!

ಕೊಂಚಕಾಲ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕೇಳಿ ಮನಸ್ಸನ್ನು ತಿಳಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವುದಕ್ಕೆಂದು ತೆರಳಿದ್ದ ಹಲವರು, ತಮ್ಮ ಆತ್ಮೀಯರ ಕಳೇಬರದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮನೆಗೆ ವಾಪಸ್ಸಾಗಬೇಕಾದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಎದುರಾಗಿದ್ದುಮ್ಯಾಂಚೆಸ್ಟರ್ ಅರೆನಾದ ದುರಂತವೇ ಸರಿ.

Please retweet for those still looking for their little ones 🙏🏽 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/wiKPBRSIsH

Looking for Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry. They were at arena in Manchester last night and can't get in touch please share!!! #Manchester pic.twitter.com/go8DW4oZSE

#Manchester my friend isn't answering my phone . pls I want to know she's okay. pic.twitter.com/gurDv8wRFE

Everybody at Manchester arena rushing to get out after a explosion!! I've never been so petrified in my life pic.twitter.com/emv42XLb10

Panicking at Victoria Station after @ArianaGrande concert. Hope everyone is all safe and well. pic.twitter.com/6Q5WNXFkFO

English summary

At least 19 persons have died and 50 injured after multiple blasts hit the Manchester Arena in England during a concert. The police are not ruling out the role of a suicide bomber. Here are the twitter statements about Manchester blast.