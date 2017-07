ಲಂಡನಿನ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಯೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಅವಘಡ

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the area © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/bdi5HauCLr

English summary

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at London's Camden Lock Market which broke out on Sunday night. The London Fire Brigade has engaged 10 fire engines and more than 70 firefighters are battling the blaze.