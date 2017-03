ಲಂಡನ್ ದಾಳಿ ಇಸ್ಲಾಮಿಕ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಕೃತ್ಯ

ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಪಾರ್ಲಿಮೆಂಟ್ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆದ ದಾಳಿ ಇಸ್ಲಾಮಿಕ್ ಉಗ್ರರ ಕೃತ್ಯ ಎಂದು ನಂಬಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಅಲ್ಲಿನ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

The police in UK say that they believe that the Parliament attack was Islamist-related terrorism. While several media outlets had claimed that the attacker who was also killed in the incident was Trevor Brook alias Abu Izzadeen, they later retracted the report.