ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ರಿಲೀಫ್, ರೆಡ್ ಕಾರ್ನರ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಇಲ್ಲ

ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೆಡ್ ಕಾರ್ನರ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಜಾರಿಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತೆ ಭಾರತ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಮನವಿಯನ್ನು ಇಂಟರ್ ಪೋಲ್ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದೆ.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

ಲಂಡನ್, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 28: ಐಪಿಎಲ್ ನ ಮಾಜಿ ಬಾಸ್ ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಬಿಗ್ ರಿಲೀಫ್ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದೆ. ಮನಿಲಾಂಡ್ರಿಂಗ್ ಕೇಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಆರೋಪಿಯಾಗಿರುವ ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೆಡ್ ಕಾರ್ನರ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಜಾರಿಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತೆ ಭಾರತ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಮನವಿಯನ್ನು ಇಂಟರ್ ಪೋಲ್ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದೆ.

Interpol drops red corner request notice against Lalit Modi

Read more about:

lalit modi, ipl, interpol, london, india, ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿ, ಐಪಿಎಲ್, ಇಂಟರ್ ಪೋಲ್, ಲಂಡನ್, ಭಾರತ

English summary
In what could be considered as a setback to Indian agencies, the Interpol has dropped a request to issue Lalit Modi a red corner notice. Lalit Modi, the former boss of the Indian Premier League wrote a long and emotional post in which he announced that the request for a red corner notice had been dropped.
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...