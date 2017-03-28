ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ರಿಲೀಫ್, ರೆಡ್ ಕಾರ್ನರ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಇಲ್ಲ

ಲಲಿತ್ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ರೆಡ್ ಕಾರ್ನರ್ ನೋಟಿಸ್ ಜಾರಿಗೊಳಿಸುವಂತೆ ಭಾರತ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಮನವಿಯನ್ನು ಇಂಟರ್ ಪೋಲ್ ತಿರಸ್ಕರಿಸಿದೆ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In what could be considered as a setback to Indian agencies, the Interpol has dropped a request to issue Lalit Modi a red corner notice. Lalit Modi, the former boss of the Indian Premier League wrote a long and emotional post in which he announced that the request for a red corner notice had been dropped.