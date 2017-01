ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನಾ ಸಭೆಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಪೂಜಾರಿ!

ಮೇರಿಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶಿವ ವಿಷ್ಣು ದೇವಾಲಯದ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಅರ್ಚಕ ನಾರಾಯಣಾಚಾರ್ ಎಂಬುವರಿಗೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 14:26 [IST]

English summary

An Indian origin priest named Narayanachar who serves in Vishnu Shiva temple, Maryland has been invited to the national prayer ceremony organised during president elected Donal Trump's oath taking ceremony in Washinton on Friday.