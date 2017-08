ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಪೀಡಿತ ಅಮೆರಿಕಾದ ಹೂಸ್ಟನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 200 ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಸೇಫ್

International

Thank you @IndiainNewYork . Our officials are ready to receive her at the airport. @SushmaSwaraj

@CGHoust has informed me that 200 Indian students at University of Houston are marooned. They are surrounded by neck deep water. /1

Hurricane Harvey : At least 200 Indian students stranded at the University of Houston due to "catastrophic" flooding after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas were being evacuated to safer places, authorities said today.