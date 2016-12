ಲಿಬಿಯಾ ವಿಮಾನ ಅಪಹರಣ, 109 ಪ್ರಯಾಣಿಕರ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2016, 18:41 [IST]

English summary

Two hijackers on a diverted Libyan plane which landed in Malta have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft, Malta state TV said. Airbus A320 on an internal flight within Libya from Sabha, to Tripoli with 118 people on board, landed in Malta at 11.32am local time.