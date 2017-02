ಹಫೀಜ್ ನಿಂದ ಹೊಸ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ತೆಹ್ರೀಕ್ ಆಜಾದಿ ಜಮ್ಮು ಅಂಡ್ ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2017, 18:55 [IST]

Terrorist group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which is part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has renamed itself as 'Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', days after its chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest and a crackdown launched on the terror group's activities.