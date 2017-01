ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮೇಲೆ ನಡೆದ ಕೊನೆಯ ಮಾನವ ಯೂಜಿನ್ ನಿಧನ

1972ರಲ್ಲಿ ಚಂದ್ರನಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಸಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಪೊಲೊ 17ರ ಗಗನ ನೌಕೆಯ ಕಮಾಂಡರ್ ಆಗಿ, ಚಂದ್ರನ ಮೇಲ್ಮೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಓಡಾಡಿದ್ದ ಖಗೋಳ ಯಾತ್ರಿ.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 14:10 [IST]

English summary

The last person to leave footprints on the moon has died. NASA reported that Gene Cernan died Monday at the age of 82. Former astronaut was final person to leave footprints on lunar surface as commander of Apollo 17 in 1972.