ಬ್ರಿಟನ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆ : ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ನೀರಜ್ ಪಾಟೀಲಗೆ ಸೋಲು

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:41 [IST]

English summary

Dr Neeraj Patil, The Former Mayor of The London Borough of Lambeth lost to Justine Greening, the Education Minister of Britain in the British Parliamentary elections held on 8th June 2017. He was selected by the Labour Party to represent the constituency of Putney.