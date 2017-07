ಸೈನಿಕರನ್ನು ವಾಪಸ್ ಕರೆಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ, ಇಲ್ಲ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಎದುರಿಸಿ: ಚೀನಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 7:31 [IST]

English summary

Move out with dignity or get kicked out was a message from China to India while referring to the stand off at the Dokalam area in Sikkim. In one of the editorials in the Chinese state media, Indian troops were asked to move out of the area and the situation was referred to as worryingly tense.